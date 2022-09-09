LEAVE NOW -- Oakridge and Westfir under Level Three evacuation order

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A Level Three evacuation order has been issued for the Oakridge and Westfir areas. Everyone in the area should leave immediately.
If you are in the Oakridge or Westfir areas – evacuate immediately. Do not stop to gather more personal belongings. Get away from the area right now.
A Level Three evacuation notice means the area is in immediate danger. It is extremely unsafe to remain in the area, and officials may not be able to help those in danger.
Residents are advised to go west. Highway 58 is closed between milepost 13.2 at Lowell Bridge and Crescent Lake, milepost 70.
A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Lane Community College's Building 16 at 4000 east 30th Ave. in Eugene. Lane Transit District is providing buses to help those who do not have transportation to evacuate. The buses will be staged in Oakridge at:
- Oakridge High School (47997 W 1st St.)
- First Baptist Church (47606 School St.)
Information and an up-to-date map of the evacuation area can be found at Lane County's website.