Lebanon apartment fire under investigation

LEBANON, Ore. – An apartment fire that happened on Monday evening has displaced a Lebanon family due to minor smoke damage, according to Lebanon Fire District officials.
Authorities said the district responded to the fire late on the evening of May 29. The fire was reported as caused by a laundry dryer in a single first-floor apartment, fire officials said. The district said that firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from an exhaust vent and smoke inside the apartment.
Lebanon fire officials said they located and quickly extinguished the fire inside a bathroom while additional crews evacuated residents from other apartments in the three-story complex.
The cause of the fire is under continued investigation, authorities said. Fire officials said no one was injured in the incident.
Lebanon Fire District was assisted by the Albany Fire Department with an engine and medic unit to provide community coverage during the incident, fire officials said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they recommend residents check to be sure they have working smoke alarms in their homes. For assistance with smoke alarms, contact the district’s fire and life safety division at 541-451-1901.