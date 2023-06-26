Lebanon area brush fire contained to an acre, fire officials said

LEBANON, Ore. – Authorities said that a brush fire near the Grant Street bridge on Sunday night was contained to an acre in burned area.
Lebanon Fire District officials responded to a report on June 25 of smoke along the Santiam River, fire officials said. District officials said the responding battalion chief found a brush fire burning brush and trees in an area estimated between 3/4s and one acre in size just east of the Grant Street bridge and about ¼ of a mile off Brewster Road.
Oregon Department of Forestry officials provided a bulldozer to ease access to the area’s difficult terrain, authorities said. Fire officials said that crews used a dozer trail made last year to lay down 2,300 feet of supply line and the bulldozer build a fire line around the blaze.
Fire district officials said that crews were on scene for about four hours extinguishing and mopping up the area, with one brush unit remaining on scene Sunday night to watch for flare ups. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under continued investigation, fire officials said.
Authorities said that the Albany Fire Department provided coverage to the local district during the event, while the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Linn County Road Department also provided assistance.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they would like to remind the public to continuously monitor outdoor fires and keep water on site to prevent fires from spreading. The season ban on backyard burning is currently in effect, fire officials said.