Lebanon battery parts manufacturer gets millions of dollars in federal grants

LEBANON, Ore. -- Entek, a Lebanon based battery parts manufacturer, was awarded a massive $200 million grant from the Department of Energy to help meet growing needs.
President Kim Medford of Entek says, "It's a matching grant, so we will put in 50% of the matching funds to the $200 million."
For many years Entek has provided most of the battery separator materials in North America, all out of Lebanon.
President Medford explains, "What a separator is, it's an inert piece of highly engineered polyethylene that allows ions to flow between the anode and cathode, but provides a safety feature so that your battery doesn't short out or catch fire."
Entek was one of 20 companies to be awarded this grant as part of President Biden's infrastructure law.
Regarding how the company will spend its grant money, President Medford says, "Most of that money will be spent on equipment that we will purchase and install in a brand new lithium plant."
It's an investment as the U.S. tries to scale up its electric vehicle supply chain with lithium battery separators.
Lebanon will likely benefit from this economic boost. The city has held a three decade long relationship with the company. Lebanon residents will be the first to feel the impact of the government grant.
"We actually build most of the equipment that will be utilized to build out the new infrastructure for the separator plant right here in Lebanon, Oregon." President Medford says.
She also adds the company is always looking for new talent to bring on board. "We are hiring and scaling up engineering, project managers, fabrication technicians, welders, machinists."
As a company that's been in Lebanon for more than three decades, several city agencies and local business have supported Entek receiving the grants. Saying it will help fuel the city into the future