Lebanon camp trailer blaze's cause under investigation

LEBANON, Ore. – Authorities said that the cause of a fire that broke out in an unoccupied fifth-wheel camp trailer early on Thursday morning is currently under investigation.
Fire officials said that the district responded at about 12:30 a.m. on July 13 to a structure fire on Russel Street. Responding fire crews found an unoccupied camp trailer in front of a residence that was fully involved in fire, authorities said. District officials said that fire crews had the fire fully extinguished within about 45 minutes.
An investigation into the fire’s cause is being led by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, fire officials said. Authorities said the Albany Fire Department provided local community coverage during the incident.
Lebanon fire officials said they want to remind the public of the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes.