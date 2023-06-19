Lebanon car and brush fire origins appear suspicious, fire officials say

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded on Sunday morning to a car fire that was spreading into nearby brush, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said that they responded at 6:52 a.m. on June 18 with a ladder truck, engine, medic unit, and brush rig to a car fire on Mountain Home Road. Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle had completely burned and a brush fire was slowly moving uphill, fire officials said.
Lebanon fire officials said fire crews quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. Firefighters remained on scene, dug a fire line, and mopped up remaining hot spots, authorities said. Fire officials said they were assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation, authorities said. Fire officials said its origins are suspicious and the Linn County Sheriff's Offiice is now involved in the investigation.