Lebanon fire crews respond to vegetation fire

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire crews responded on Tuesday evening to a vegetation fire on Crowfoot Road, Lebanon Fire District officials said.
Fire officials said they responded to a call at 10:41 p.m. on June 13 to a 60-foot section of arborvitae hedges fully involved in fire. The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters, but firefighters remained on scene for about 45 minutes to monitor for hot spots and to be sure no flames rekindled, authorities said.
Lebanon fire officials said that the fire did approach within 15 feet of a home, but did not spread to any structures before it was fully extinguished.
Residents should keep vegetation on their property watered as the weather conditions continue to dry out into the summer months, authorities said. More information on creating defensible space and home fire prevention strategies can be found here.