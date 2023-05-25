Lebanon Fire District announces seasonal opening of life jacket kiosks

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon Fire District officials announced on Thursday the seasonal opening of three lifejacket kiosks.
The three kiosks are located at Waterloo North and Waterloo South boat ramps as well as at Gill’s Landing, district officials said. Fire officials said the lifejackets are available for free, same-day use to the public.
Prior to borrowing a life jacket, borrowers must will out a waiver form electronically or on paper, district officials said. Lebanon fire officials said fitting guides are provided on the kiosks to ensure the proper size is selected.
Since the launch of the life jacket program in 2019, Lebanon Fire District officials have seen a 70 percent decrease in swift water rescues, authorities said.
For more information, contact Lebanon Fire District’s Fire & Life Safety Division at 541-451-1901.