Lebanon Fire District celebrates success of free life jacket loaner program

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon Fire District officials said that their free life jacket loaner program, now entering its fifth year, is a rousing success for the local community.
Life jacket kiosks were built in 2019 funded by a $4,500 City of Lebanon Tourism grant and built through donations of materials and services from local municipalities and businesses, the district said.
Officials said that Ken Foster, Lebanon Fire District’s fire marshal, contributed to the project by designing and building the kiosks and further reducing project costs. The kiosks are located at Waterloo North boat ramp, Waterloo South boat ramp and Gill’s landing, fire officials said. Fire officials said that life jackets are free for same-day use.
“After four successful summers with our life jacket kiosk program, we now have verifiable proof that these life jackets have made a difference in our community,” said Foster. “From 2016 up to July of 2019, when our kiosks opened, we responded to ten swift water rescues in our district. Since the opening of the kiosks, we have only had three.”
While exact usage numbers are difficult to track, the district has 811 recorded uses of free loaner life jackets over the past four years, fire officials said. The district said that based on weekly checks, the actual number of jacket usage is twice that number.
Coastal Farm & Ranch has donated more than 100 infant, child, and youth-sized life jackets to replace those that have gone missing, fire officials said.
More adult-sized life jackets are needed to meet increasing demand as summer approaches, district officials said.
Anyone who would like to help support the Lebanon Fire District’s life jacket kiosk program can call 541-451-1901 for more information.