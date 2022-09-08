Lebanon Fire District cleaning up six-acre brush fire near town

Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY... .A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades and persisting well into Saturday. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&