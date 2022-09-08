 Skip to main content
...MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions
beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades
and persisting well into Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the
west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Lebanon Fire District cleaning up six-acre brush fire near town

Lebanon crews battle brush fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A six-acre brush fire a little too close to Lebanon for comfort was contained after a rapid and powerful response from multiple firefighting agencies on Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District reported.

LFD says they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. on September 7 reporting a sizable brush fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. Officials say first responders arrived to find a six-acre fire burning grass, trees, and brushes as well as homeless encampments along the river. LFD says the commander on the scene immediately raised the alarm and called for more resources.

Lebanon brush fire thermal view from drone

Assistance shortly arrived from numerous fire protection agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Albany Fire Department, Sweet Home Fire District, and Scio Fire District. LFD says ODF brought a bulldozer that dug containment lines around the fire, while other departments brought crews and equipment including fire trucks and water tenders. Officials say a special machine was set up to pump water from the river to help suppress the fire.

Lebanon brush fire aerial view

The Lebanon Fire District says the fire was considered contained by 6:30 p.m. on September 7. One person reportedly suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No injuries were reported among firefighters. As of September 8, the fire scene is still active and fire crews are still cleaning up the site. Officials say smoke will stay in the air for a while, but is not an immediate health concern. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

