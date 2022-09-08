Lebanon Fire District cleaning up six-acre brush fire near town

LEBANON, Ore. -- A six-acre brush fire a little too close to Lebanon for comfort was contained after a rapid and powerful response from multiple firefighting agencies on Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District reported.
LFD says they received a call at about 3:30 p.m. on September 7 reporting a sizable brush fire on Brewster Road near the Grant Street bridge. Officials say first responders arrived to find a six-acre fire burning grass, trees, and brushes as well as homeless encampments along the river. LFD says the commander on the scene immediately raised the alarm and called for more resources.
Assistance shortly arrived from numerous fire protection agencies, including the Oregon Department of Forestry, Albany Fire Department, Sweet Home Fire District, and Scio Fire District. LFD says ODF brought a bulldozer that dug containment lines around the fire, while other departments brought crews and equipment including fire trucks and water tenders. Officials say a special machine was set up to pump water from the river to help suppress the fire.
The Lebanon Fire District says the fire was considered contained by 6:30 p.m. on September 7. One person reportedly suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. No injuries were reported among firefighters. As of September 8, the fire scene is still active and fire crews are still cleaning up the site. Officials say smoke will stay in the air for a while, but is not an immediate health concern. The cause of the fire is under investigation.