Lebanon Fire District makes quick work of mobile home fire

LEBANON, Ore.- Fire officials make quick work of a mobile home fire.
On Sunday, January 15th, 2023, at about 7:08 p.m., the Lebanon Fire District responded to the 2700 block of S. Main Street for a report of a single-wide mobile home with flames showing. When they got there, the Battalion Chief noticed smoke and flames coming from the kitchen window.
Firefighters arrived on the scene about five minutes after the initial dispatch and entered the home to search for occupants and extinguish the fire. No occupants were found inside the home and the fire was determined to be knocked down at 7:19 p.m. Firefighters remained on the scene to check for fire extension and investigate the cause of the fire for another two hours.
Traffic had to be diverted around the intersection of Market and S. Main Street because the street was blocked by the fire hose attached to the hydrant. The Lebanon Fire District would like to remind you that you should never attempt to drive over a fire hose in a roadway.
It appears that the fire was caused by an electrical short in the kitchen. The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire and a passerby notified the fire department of the flames in the window.
The Lebanon Fire District would like to remind you of the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home or apartment. If you need help with your smoke alarm, please contact our Fire and Life Safety Office at (541) 451-1901.