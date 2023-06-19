Lebanon Fire District responds to car and brush fire

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded on Sunday morning to a car fire that was spreading into nearby brush, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said that they responded at 6:52 a.m. on June 18 with a ladder truck, engine, medic unit, and brush rig to a car fire on Mountain Home Road. Fire crews arrived to find a vehicle had completely burned and a brush fire was slowly moving uphill, fire officials said.
Lebanon fire officials said fire crews quickly attacked and extinguished the fire. Firefighters remained on scene, dug a fire line, and mopped up remaining hot spots, authorities said. Fire officials said they were assisted by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire’s cause remains under investigation, authorities said.