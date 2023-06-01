Lebanon Fire District responds to escaped burn pile

LEBANON, Ore. – A moment’s inattention led to a grass fire that burned more than an acre of a rural area near the community of Lacomb on Wednesday, the Lebanon Fire District said.
According to Lebanon Fire District, 5 fire engines and 11 firefighters responded to a fire on Lacomb Drive at about 2:49 p.m. on May 31. Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found a grass fire that had burned more than an acre. Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire before it reached any buildings or woods.
Lebanon Fire District said the grass fire was caused by a burn pile that was left unsupervised for just a moment. LFD said that although burning was permitted on Wednesday, it’s still important to always keep an eye on burning yard debris. Winds and a lack of rain can cause fire to spread even to green grass, LFD said. LFD said to always keep the area around a burn pile free of tall grasses and brush, and always make sure to keep some water nearby to douse the fire, such as a bucket or garden hose.