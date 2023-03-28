Lebanon fire district responds to four fires in two days

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters are urging caution among the community after they had to put out four major fires in just two days, the Lebanon Fire District said.
LFD said the first two fires both happened on Sunday, March 26. The first was at about 10:09 a.m., at a pole barn on a property littered with RVs, cars, and other obstacles, firefighters said. Even so, firefighters said they were able to extinguish the fire after using a saw to cut into the building. LFD also said this was the second fire at this location in less than a month.
Later, at about 7:20 p.m. that same day, LFD said firefighters were sent to put out a fifth wheel RV that had been fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters said they were able to put this fire out in about 20 minutes, despite the absence of a nearby fire hydrant.
LFD said the next fire happened on Monday, in the evening of March 27. Firefighters sent several crewmembers as well as a fire truck and a fully-staffed ambulance to help Sweet Home firefighters with their own structure fire. LFD said several volunteers and off-duty staff came to cover Lebanon for the crew that headed to Sweet Home.
Lebanon firefighters said the last fire happened at about 6:40 a.m. on March 28, meaning firefighters who were sent to Sweet Home had to fight this fire as well before their shift was over. Firefighters said they arrived to a home on Maple Street that had visible flames and smoke from the home and garage. Firefighters said they were challenged by the older construction of the home and various objects around the home blocking access, but were able to bring the blaze under control after a few hours.
LFD said no causes for any of the four fires have been determined yet. However, LFD would like to take this opportunity to remind residents to be cautious when using methods like space heaters to warm their homes. They also stressed the importance of testing and maintaining smoke alarms.