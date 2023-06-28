Lebanon Fire District responds to multiple fires over several hours

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded to several fire events over a matter of several hours on Tuesday evening and early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Fire officials said the district responded at 6:27 p.m. on June 27 to a brush fire on Grant Street. Firefighters arrived to find thick brush and tall grass burning an area of about ½ an acre, district officials said. Authorities said fire crews used drip torches to ignite unburned fuels surrounding the fire before working to cool the surrounding edges of the fire.
Firefighters finished securing the scene and ensuring the fire wouldn’t move beyond the burned area at 10:37 p.m., Lebanon Fire District officials said. Fire officials said the property is surrounded by a campground, school and homes, but district officials didn’t indicate these areas were threatened by the fire.
While returning from this incident to their station, a fire district member reported at 10:48 p.m. a large fire burning on Brewster Road, district officials said. Authorities said that fire crews responded and quickly extinguished a 40-foot-by-40-foot fire, which was located in the same area as two previous large fires with the most recent happening on June 25.
Albany Fire Department officials provided emergency coverage calls to the local community while fire crews responded, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District said they responded next to a structure fire at 1:12 a.m. on June 28 on Bohlken Drive. Fire crews arrived to find a 20-by-20-foot chicken coop fully involved in fire, which was quickly extinguished, fire district officials said. District officials said the coop housed 125 pheasants which were all lost in the fire.
The cause of each of the three fires is under investigation, Lebanon Fire District officials said.