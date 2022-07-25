 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM PDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lebanon Fire District stations firefighting patrol in advance of heat wave

  • 0
Lebanon Fire District summer firefighting patrol truck

LEBANON, Ore. -- Due to the high temperatures expected during this week, the Lebanon Fire District says it will station a wildland firefighting truck in at-risk areas.

The LFD says the truck, designated Brush 31, will patrol the Wildland Urban Interface parts of LFD’s coverage and inspect sites near homes where fires might start. The LFD says the Wildland Urban Interface zones are places where structures and other human development meet or intermingle with undeveloped land with plant life that might be fuel for a fire. The LFD adds that much of its coverage includes this type of area. In addition, they say Brush 31’s inspections will make recommendations to homeowners about how to mitigate the risk of fire and will be provided at no cost.

The LFD says Brush 31 will also be prepared to respond to any fires that might occur while it’s on patrol. They also said the patrol was made possible in part by a $35,000 grant received from the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal. The grant is meant to help districts like LFD protect against fires during the summer.

Tags

Recommended for you