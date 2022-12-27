Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare

LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found.
According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had been reported inside the building, but when crews arrived they didn’t find any smoke or fire. Officials said the hospital did suffer a brief power outage just before the report of a fire came in.
LFD said firefighters and Lebanon Community Hospital maintenance workers searched the building for heat and smoke with thermal imaging cameras. After a lengthy search, however, no evidence of fire was found, according to firefighters. LFD says the maintenance crew remained at the hospital to check all the electrical systems.