Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing
of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale
Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Lebanon firefighters dispatched to hospital for fire scare

  • Updated
  • 0
Lebanon Fire District summer firefighting patrol truck

LEBANON, Ore. -- Lebanon Community Hospital got a visit from the Lebanon Fire District early Tuesday morning when they investigated reports of smoke, although LFD says no fire was found.

According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to the hospital at about 5:23 a.m. on December 27. Officials said smoke had been reported inside the building, but when crews arrived they didn’t find any smoke or fire. Officials said the hospital did suffer a brief power outage just before the report of a fire came in.

LFD said firefighters and Lebanon Community Hospital maintenance workers searched the building for heat and smoke with thermal imaging cameras. After a lengthy search, however, no evidence of fire was found, according to firefighters. LFD says the maintenance crew remained at the hospital to check all the electrical systems.

