Lebanon firefighters quickly extinguish vegetation fire

LEBANON, Ore. – Firefighters quickly responded to and extinguished a vegetation fire encompassing about ¾ of an acre last Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Lebanon Fire District officials said the incident occurred on May 26 at an Upper Berlin Drive property and featured mixed vegetation burning through and into nearby trees. Volunteer firefighters from the nearby Berlin station conducted the initial attack, supported by additional Lebanon fire crews, fire officials said.
Authorities said that an Oregon Department of Forestry supervisor provided additional support by attacking another flank of the fire from a brush engine. Fire crews quickly contained the blaze and mopped up hot spots, fire officials said.
Fire district officials said the district received local coverage assistance from the Albany Fire Department during their response to the incident.
The incident served as a reminder for the public of the importance of being watchful of burn piles, as with warmer and drier conditions comes greater risk of a fire’s spread, fire officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said the public should call 541-451-1904 prior to conducting any burning activity.