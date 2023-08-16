Lebanon firefighters quickly quash vegetation fire near South Santiam River

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Lebanon firefighters quickly quash vegetation fire near South Santiam River

South Santiam River Fire

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded on Tuesday afternoon to a small vegetation fire along the South Santiam River, according to district officials.

Lebanon Fire District officials said they responded on August 15 to reports of fire burning in the trees along the river in the 1400 block of East Grant Street. Responding firefighters found two small fires burning near an under-sheltered camp along the river, authorities said. Fire officials said that after a small fire pump initially used malfunctioned, fire crews implemented a brush truck to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes and then used hand tools and chainsaws to create a trail around the burned area and to remove flammable materials from the site, district officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said there were no injuries in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Lebanon Fire District was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department in locating the fire, authorities said.

District officials said they want to issue a reminder to practice extreme caution due to ongoing hot weather conditions that promote extreme fire behavior. The Linn County Fire Defense Board and Oregon Department of Forestry’s current restrictions on open fires include a prohibition on recreational and cooking fires, authorities said.

