Lebanon firefighters quickly quash vegetation fire near South Santiam River

LEBANON, Ore. – Lebanon fire officials responded on Tuesday afternoon to a small vegetation fire along the South Santiam River, according to district officials.
Lebanon Fire District officials said they responded on August 15 to reports of fire burning in the trees along the river in the 1400 block of East Grant Street. Responding firefighters found two small fires burning near an under-sheltered camp along the river, authorities said. Fire officials said that after a small fire pump initially used malfunctioned, fire crews implemented a brush truck to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes and then used hand tools and chainsaws to create a trail around the burned area and to remove flammable materials from the site, district officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said there were no injuries in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Lebanon Fire District was assisted by the Lebanon Police Department in locating the fire, authorities said.
District officials said they want to issue a reminder to practice extreme caution due to ongoing hot weather conditions that promote extreme fire behavior. The Linn County Fire Defense Board and Oregon Department of Forestry’s current restrictions on open fires include a prohibition on recreational and cooking fires, authorities said.