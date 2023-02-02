Lebanon firefighters respond to mechanics shop fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- A sizable fire in a mechanics shop was put out Wednesday evening thanks to efforts from the Lebanon Fire District, who arrived just in time to relieve a resident trying to put out the fire themselves.
According to the Lebanon Fire District, firefighters responded to a reported fire in a mechanics shop on Airway Road in the evening of February 1. Firefighters said they arrived to find a large steel building with heavy black smoke billowing from the eves, as well as a woman in the driveway who allegedly told them there was someone inside trying to put out the fire. Firefighters immediately went into the building to get the person out while they took over efforts to extinguish the blaze, fire officials said.
Firefighters said they brought fire hoses to the building as they looked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera. Numerous fires were found in the walls and roof, and firefighters said they had to remove insulation to put out the fire. Once the fire was out, firefighters said they were on the scene for about another hour for cleanup before turning the building back over to the occupants.
The Lebanon Fire District said no injuries were reported from the fire, and the cause is still being investigated. Firefighters would like to remind residents to not try to put out an out-of-control fire, but rather call 911 immediately and let the professionals handle it.