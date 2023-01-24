Lebanon firefighters respond to three calls in five hours

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District had a busy morning Monday as they responded to three separate calls for help in a five-hour period, according to fire officials.
According to LFD, the morning of Monday, January 24, began at around 2:45 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire on Tennessee Road. Residents told LFD they had awoken to smoke detectors going off and a house full of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they said they didn’t see any fire, and also noticed the occupants hadn’t left the building. The incident commander said the homeowner told them the source of the smoke was a melted plastic filter in the furnace, an evaluation that was confirmed by firefighters with a thermal imaging camera. Firefighters said the homeowner powered off the furnace and firefighters cleared the scene after evaluating one resident for smoke inhalation.
The morning continued at 5:28 a.m. when firefighters were sent out to a burning motor home near west A Street and south Sixth Street. Firefighters said they arrived to find the motor home completely engulfed in flames, and leapt into action by using a nearby fire hydrant to get the blaze under control. While the motor home was a total loss, Lebanon firefighters said no one was harmed in the fire.
At 7:51 a.m., Lebanon firefighters went to yet another structure fire, this time on Green Mountain Drive. Firefighters said they arrived to find a home with smoke billowing from the attic. After a quick response, the source of the fire was found under insulation near the home’s woodstove, and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported, and the precise cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Lebanon Fire District says this busy morning is a good reminder for residents to keep their smoke detectors working and have chimneys regularly cleaned and inspected.