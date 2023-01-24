 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality, mainly below 1500 feet
elevation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 18 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Lebanon firefighters respond to three calls in five hours

  • Updated
  • 0
Lebanon attic fire

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District had a busy morning Monday as they responded to three separate calls for help in a five-hour period, according to fire officials.

According to LFD, the morning of Monday, January 24, began at around 2:45 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to a possible house fire on Tennessee Road. Residents told LFD they had awoken to smoke detectors going off and a house full of smoke. When firefighters arrived, they said they didn’t see any fire, and also noticed the occupants hadn’t left the building. The incident commander said the homeowner told them the source of the smoke was a melted plastic filter in the furnace, an evaluation that was confirmed by firefighters with a thermal imaging camera. Firefighters said the homeowner powered off the furnace and firefighters cleared the scene after evaluating one resident for smoke inhalation.

The morning continued at 5:28 a.m. when firefighters were sent out to a burning motor home near west A Street and south Sixth Street. Firefighters said they arrived to find the motor home completely engulfed in flames, and leapt into action by using a nearby fire hydrant to get the blaze under control. While the motor home was a total loss, Lebanon firefighters said no one was harmed in the fire.

Lebanon motor home fire

At 7:51 a.m., Lebanon firefighters went to yet another structure fire, this time on Green Mountain Drive. Firefighters said they arrived to find a home with smoke billowing from the attic. After a quick response, the source of the fire was found under insulation near the home’s woodstove, and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported, and the precise cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Lebanon house fire

The Lebanon Fire District says this busy morning is a good reminder for residents to keep their smoke detectors working and have chimneys regularly cleaned and inspected.

Tags

Recommended for you