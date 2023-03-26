Lebanon firefighters respond to two large structure fires in one day

LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District responded to two structure fires on Sunday that each took over a dozen personnel each to handle, the district said.
The first response was at 10:09 a.m. at a shop at an undisclosed location.
The fire district said they arrived to a pole building with smoke and fire visible from the outside. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after using a saw to get inside the structure.
19 firefighters from the Lebanon Fire District responded, in addition to support from the Albany Fire Department and the Sweet Home Fire District. Reports from the PulsePoint app showed units were on scene for over six hours.
No injuries were reported during the blaze, the department said, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The shop and its contents were destroyed.
Later on Sunday, at 7:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to another structure fire -- a fifth wheel R.V. on fire at an undisclosed location.
The district said the trailer was "fully involved" when an incident commander arrived. 16 firefighters responded to the blaze and it was put out 20 minutes after the first engine arrived.
No injuries were reported during the fire and the cause is still under investigation, the district said.