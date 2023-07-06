Lebanon firefighters stop brush fire from spreading to homes

LEBANON, Ore. – Authorities said Lebanon firefighters stopped a fire on Wednesday afternoon from spreading to nearby homes.
Lebanon Fire District responded at about 3:10 p.m. on July 5 to a grass and brush fire in a ditch behind a South Main Road home. As the fire threatened nearby homes and burned fencing and other materials, additional staff and equipment were called in to the incident, fire officials said.
Authorities said firefighters quickly put the fire out and continued to extinguish hot spots. A lean-to on an adjacent property was the only building damaged and no one was injured in the fire, fire district officials said. Lebanon Fire District officials said that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire officials said they recommend residents maintain defensible space around their property by keeping vegetation trimmed back and removing flammable yard debris from around homes to help reduce the spread of fire.