Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...



* WHAT...High temperatures 93F to 98F.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is a 50% chance that high
temperatures will begin to drop into the low 90s or lower by
Saturday. Overnight low temperatures will generally fall in the
lower 60s most nights between now and Saturday.




PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Lebanon firefighting truck extinguishes brush fire on first day of service

Lebanon brush fire July 25 2022 truck

LEBANON, Ore. -- The Lebanon Fire Districts says its newly up-staffed Brush 31 wildland firefighting truck put out a brush fire within five hours of going out for its first day of service.

The LFD said the firefighting truck was dispatched to a brush fire on Totem Pole Road yesterday, July 25. Officials say that when responders arrived, they found a slow-moving brush fire about an acre in size. LFD and the Oregon Department of Forestry say they responded with 30 total personnel and 11 fire apparatuses, and were able to control the fire within two-and-a-half hours. They add that some crews stayed on the scene for another five-and-a-half hours to make sure the fire did not rekindle itself.

Lebanon brush fire July 25 2022 containment

The LFD says the fire was probably caused by holdover from stumps and other debris in the area that had been burned in the spring, during burn season. Officials remind property owners that stumps can stay hot for months after they are burned and reignite during hot and dry weather. They say to keep a close eye on areas that have recently been burned.

