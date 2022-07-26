Lebanon firefighting truck extinguishes brush fire on first day of service

LEBANON, Ore. -- The Lebanon Fire Districts says its newly up-staffed Brush 31 wildland firefighting truck put out a brush fire within five hours of going out for its first day of service.

The LFD said the firefighting truck was dispatched to a brush fire on Totem Pole Road yesterday, July 25. Officials say that when responders arrived, they found a slow-moving brush fire about an acre in size. LFD and the Oregon Department of Forestry say they responded with 30 total personnel and 11 fire apparatuses, and were able to control the fire within two-and-a-half hours. They add that some crews stayed on the scene for another five-and-a-half hours to make sure the fire did not rekindle itself.

The LFD says the fire was probably caused by holdover from stumps and other debris in the area that had been burned in the spring, during burn season. Officials remind property owners that stumps can stay hot for months after they are burned and reignite during hot and dry weather. They say to keep a close eye on areas that have recently been burned.