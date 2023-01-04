Lebanon house fire displaces residents

LEBANON, Ore. -- An early-morning house fire on Wednesday left the home seriously damaged and both occupants without shelter, the Lebanon Fire Department said.
According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to west D Street at about 3:48 a.m. on January 4 for a reported house fire. Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from a single-story house. Fire officials said the fire was so intense they upgraded the fire to a two-alarm fire and asked for help from nearby agencies to contain the blaze. According to firefighters, the fire was finally contained by 4:50 a.m., and clean up was finished by 7 a.m.
Fire investigators said the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip. According to officials, both occupants of the home were able to escape the blaze, and were assisted by a neighbor before getting help from the Red Cross. Officials said one occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but declined to go to the hospital.
Lebanon Fire District would like to remind residents that smoke alarms are an essential part of home safety.