...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 18 seconds
and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated
gusts up to 35 kt possible south of Heceta Head.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Lebanon house fire displaces residents

  Updated
  • 0
Lebanon house fire Jan. 2023

LEBANON, Ore. -- An early-morning house fire on Wednesday left the home seriously damaged and both occupants without shelter, the Lebanon Fire Department said.

According to LFD, firefighters were dispatched to west D Street at about 3:48 a.m. on January 4 for a reported house fire. Firefighters said that when they arrived, they found heavy smoke billowing from a single-story house. Fire officials said the fire was so intense they upgraded the fire to a two-alarm fire and asked for help from nearby agencies to contain the blaze. According to firefighters, the fire was finally contained by 4:50 a.m., and clean up was finished by 7 a.m.

Fire investigators said the fire was caused by an overloaded power strip. According to officials, both occupants of the home were able to escape the blaze, and were assisted by a neighbor before getting help from the Red Cross. Officials said one occupant was treated for minor smoke inhalation, but declined to go to the hospital.

Lebanon Fire District would like to remind residents that smoke alarms are an essential part of home safety.

