Lebanon Jail temporarily closing due to staffing issues

LEBANON, Ore. -- Suspects awaiting trial and low-level offenders in Lebanon will have to go elsewhere to be held, as the Lebanon Municipal Jail is being closed due to low staffing levels.

According to the Lebanon Police Department, the Lebanon City Council approved a request from Police Chief Frank Stevenson and City Manager Nancy Brewer to close the jail on December 14. LPD says the jail will be closed for no more than 18 months. Lebanon police officials said the request was made due to low staffing levels at the police department, and was approved only after several alternate options were considered.

Police officials say the closure will allow existing staff to prioritize calls for service out in the community, and will ultimately increase officer safety. Police said they will spend the next several months developing plans to re-open the jail with dedicated staff. The planning process will include figuring out how much dedicated staff will cost, as well as analysis with the Lebanon City Council.

Lebanon police department said the Lebanon Jail housed people who were sentenced to low-level offenses such as misdemeanors, failures to appear in court, or failing to comply with orders from the Lebanon Municipal Court. Police say that with the Lebanon Jail’s closure, suspects charged with felonies will continue to be taken to the Linn County Jail, but misdemeanor arrestees will be processed as normal and sent to the Linn County Jail on a case-by-case basis.

Lebanon police said the need for dedicated jail staff has been a subject of discussion for several years, but was never implemented due to limited resources. Instead, the jail was staffed by an assigned police officer. Now, Lebanon police say that officer is needed for patrol duties and to help train new officers. Police said that temporarily closing the jail will let them cover the community, respond to calls more efficiently, and provide increased public presence.