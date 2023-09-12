Lebanon man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly stealing car, video game console

LEBANON, Ore. – Authorities said a Lebanon man was arrested Monday on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a car from a local dealership and a video game console from a local retailer.
Lebanon police officials responded at 1:39 p.m. on September 11 to a reported vehicle theft at Primasing Motors, police said. Authorities said the suspect, identified as Kyle Dean Jayne, 25, of Lebanon, allegedly drove away from the dealership in a 2019 Audi S5 Sportback sedan without permission.
Lebanon police officials started receiving tips at about 4:30 p.m. that the vehicle was located in the Walmart parking lot, police said. Lebanon police said that some citizens who had spotted the vehicle attempted to obstruct the driver from leaving while waiting for police to arrive, with one citizen sustaining non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle lurched into him before the driver sped away.
Responding police officers learned that the Audi’s driver had also allegedly stolen a Sony PS5 video game console from Walmart and that the vehicle was last seen in the area of Joy Street and South Main Road, authorities said. Police said they searched the area and located Jayne and the Audi near the intersection of Camellia Drive and Snowbird Street where they arrested and charged Jayne with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault with a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and second-degree theft. Jayne is being held at the Linn County Jail pending his arraignment, police said.
Police said that Primasing Motors employees recovered the vehicle, which sustained minor damage when Jayne sped away from the Walmart parking lot, while the video game console, found unopened in the Audi’s back seat, was returned to Walmart.
Authorities said that anyone with information pertaining to the case should contact Sgt. Sheets at 541-258-4320.