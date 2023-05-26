Lebanon man sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing a child, physically abusing another

LEBANON, Ore. – A Linn County man was convicted and sentenced during a Friday, May 26, hearing to 15 years in prison on second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal mistreatment charges, according to court documents.
Court records report that Jeremy Wyatt Strawn, 26, of Lebanon sexually abused a child under the age of 6 years of age between January 2021 and November 2022. Strawn caused physical injury to a different victim who was in his care during the same period of time, according to court records.
Through a plea agreement, Strawn pleaded no contest to second-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree criminal mistreatment. The remaining charges of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and strangulation were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, court records said.