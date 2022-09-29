Lebanon men arrested in connection with shooting in Salem

LEBANON, Ore. -- Two Lebanon brothers are in jail after being arrested in connection with an August shooting in Salem, the Salem Police Department reported.
According to SPD, the shooting took place on August 28 at about 11 p.m. Police said two men, later identified as Israel Fausto Anaya, 27, and Aaron Max Anaya, 19, who are brothers, approached a woman in front of her home who was talking with a friend. Police said words were exchanged, and one or both of the brothers shot at the woman. Police said the woman suffered a single gunshot wound and was treated for her injuries.
An investigation ensued which Salem police say led them to the Anaya brothers’ residence in Lebanon. Both Anayas were indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury on September 16 on several charges, and a search warrant was served on their home in Lebanon on September 28 by Salem police and the Linn and Benton County Sheriff’s Offices SWAT teams. The Anaya brothers were arrested, and police say they found eight firearms in the residence.
Both brothers are in the Marion County Jail, according to Salem police. Israel Anaya was charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and being a felon in possession of a weapon, as well as an unrelated parole violation. Aaron Anaya was charged with second-degree attempted murder with a firearm, first-degree assault with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon.