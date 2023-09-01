Leihoku Fest Eugene, Motiv8 Foundation partnering on Maui relief fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. – Former Ducks quarterback and Hawaii native Marcus Mariota and his Motiv8 Foundation are partnering with the Leihoku Fest Eugene to encourage concert goers to donate to the ‘Maui Strong’ wildfire relief fund.
The Leihoku Fest is matching, now through September 30, donations up to $25,000 through the Motiv8 Foundation to support victims of Maui’s devastating wildfires. Multiple performers are on the bill for the event and all ages are welcome, organizers said.
“In light of the devastating fires in Maui, you know, Leihoku Fest really wanted to use our platform to bring awareness to those that were affected and raise funds, to help, you know, in those relief efforts,” said Brenden Clement, owner of Concert King events. “And with Marcus', you know, platform in, you know, Oregon and in Hawaii, we thought a collaboration would be great.”
Clement said Leihoku in Hawaiian means “Lei of Stars,” which refers to the stars used in ancient times by Hawaiians to navigate across the Pacific in traveling from Polynesia to Hawaii. This moniker seemed appropriate for the trifecta of events scheduled on the same weekend: the Oregon versus Hawaii football game, the Prefontaine Classic track and field event, and the Leihoku fest, he said.
Clement said he was born in Hawaii and moved to Eugene as a kid. An avid Ducks fan, he moved back to Hawaii where he attended St. Louis High School in Honolulu, the same school Mariota attended, and has always returned to Eugene since then for Ducks games. When he saw Oregon was playing Hawaii on this year’s schedule, he wanted to put on an event an event that could highlight Hawaii’s community and culture that’s given him so much.
The Leihoku Fest will feature live music at the Cuthbert Amphitheater in Alton Baker Park on September 15, and all general admission free-roaming tickets are now on sale at Cascade Tickets and the Cuthbert Amphitheater for $50.
More information can also be found on the Concert King Facebook page.