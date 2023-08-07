Level 1 evacuation notice issued for areas east of Oakridge due to fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – A Level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for several areas east of the town of Oakridge. Anyone in the High Prairie, McFarland Road, and Westoak Road areas, as well as in Oakridge north of Roberts Road and east of Salmon Creek, are advised to get ready to leave.
The Salmon Fire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. on August 6 in the Willamette National Forest about three miles east of Oakridge. When the fire was last measured on August 6, it was estimated to be burning about 40 acres of woodland in steep terrain. Firefighters are already on the scene working to contain the fire, but the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 evacuation notice for the areas closest to the fire to maintain public safety.
A Level 1 evacuation notice means that those in the affected area should be aware of the danger, and keep an eye on local media, telephones, and any other method by which they might receive emergency updates. Now is the time to move people with special needs, mobile property, and pets and livestock, the LCSO said. The LCSO said they would update the public if conditions worsen, and urged people to sign up for emergency alerts with Lane County’s system. More information is available about the fire on Lane County’s website.