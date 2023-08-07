 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov
Level 1 evacuation notice issued for areas east of Oakridge due to fire

Three-to-four-acre fire spotted near the community of Oakridge. 

OAKRIDGE, Ore. – A Level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for several areas east of the town of Oakridge. Anyone in the High Prairie, McFarland Road, and Westoak Road areas, as well as in Oakridge north of Roberts Road and east of Salmon Creek, are advised to get ready to leave.

Oakridge evacuation areas 10:48 a.m. August 7

Evacuation notices for the Salmon Fire as of 10:48 a.m. on August 7. Areas highlighted in green are under a Level 1, "Get Ready" evacuation order.

The Salmon Fire was first reported at about 2:30 p.m. on August 6 in the Willamette National Forest about three miles east of Oakridge. When the fire was last measured on August 6, it was estimated to be burning about 40 acres of woodland in steep terrain. Firefighters are already on the scene working to contain the fire, but the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 evacuation notice for the areas closest to the fire to maintain public safety.

A Level 1 evacuation notice means that those in the affected area should be aware of the danger, and keep an eye on local media, telephones, and any other method by which they might receive emergency updates. Now is the time to move people with special needs, mobile property, and pets and livestock, the LCSO said. The LCSO said they would update the public if conditions worsen, and urged people to sign up for emergency alerts with Lane County’s system. More information is available about the fire on Lane County’s website.

