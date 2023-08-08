Level 1 evacuation notice ordered for areas east of Sweet Home due to fire

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A Level 1 evacuation order has been ordered for residents near the 10-acre Wiley Fire burning east of Sweet Home, according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
A Level 1 evacuation notice means that those living in the area need to be ready to leave when directed, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said the area of the notice begins at the intersection of Highway 20 and Whiskey Butte Drive, continuing from Whiskey Butte Drive to Cedar Creek Road and south to Wiley Creek Road, and from the intersection of Cedar Creek Road and Wiley Creek Road along the southern boundary of the Willamette National Forest along Swamp Mountain Road to Highway 20.
LCSO officials said that fire crews with the Sweet Home Fire District, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Cascade Timber Consulting are providing both ground and aerial attacks to the Wiley Fire that’s burning in steep terrain about a mile south of the end of Harris Road and off Whiskey Butte Drive.
Fire crews built up access roads on Monday night with dozer units to help place firefighters and equipment closer to the fire, sheriff’s officials said. Aircraft are pulling water from Foster Reservoir and Green Peter Reservoir for aerial attacks that are crucial given the steep and remote terrain of the fire, LCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s deputies said that local roads are closed to the public, except for residents in the area. As of 11:20 a.m. on August 8, officials said Green Peter Reservoir is closed to all public use in order to provide Forest Service scooper planes needed access for continued firefighting operations.
LCSO deputies will be ordering boats off the reservoir and closing down the boat ramps in order to facilitate these operational needs, authorities said.