Level 1 evacuation notice ordered for areas west of Bedrock Fire

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures 100 to 107 expected, with warmest being
in Willamette Valley from Salem to Eugene. Overnight lows in the
mid 60s to lower 70s, warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene. Hottest days will be Monday and
Tuesday.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to
25 mph. But, winds more easterly near the Columbia River Gorge,
and across the higher terrain.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...12 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Level 1 evacuation notice ordered for areas west of Bedrock Fire

Burnt tree at Bedrock Fire

FALL CREEK, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice for the area east of the Fall Creek Reservoir due to the Bedrock Fire.

According to LCSO, the notice applies to the areas of Peninsula Road east Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road.

An evacuation map is available on the country's Bedrock Fire information website.

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.

People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.

As of the morning of August 13, the Bedrock Fire has burned 16,396 acres and is at 20% containment.

Bedrock Fire Map

Area map of the Bedrock Fire as of the morning of August 13. Provided by The Oregon Department of Forestry and the U.S. Forest Service

Albert James joined the KEZI 9 News team in January 2023 as a weekday news reporter and weekend news anchor. If you have any story ideas, you can email Albert at albertjames@kezi.com.

