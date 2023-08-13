Level 1 evacuation notice ordered for areas west of Bedrock Fire

FALL CREEK, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notice for the area east of the Fall Creek Reservoir due to the Bedrock Fire.
According to LCSO, the notice applies to the areas of Peninsula Road east Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road.
An evacuation map is available on the country's Bedrock Fire information website.
Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.
People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.
As of the morning of August 13, the Bedrock Fire has burned 16,396 acres and is at 20% containment.