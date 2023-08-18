Level 1 evacuation notices expand for Lookout Fire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – As firefighters continued to battle the Lookout Fire burning north of the community of McKenzie Bridge, new evacuation notices were issued to help keep residents safe.
Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notices are now in place for many areas south of Highway 126 including McKenzie River Drive and Foley Ridge Road. New Level 1 evacuation notices placed on August 17 include Highway 126 north of Ice Cap Campground including Lakes End Campground. Previous Level 3 (GO NOW) notices are still in place and have not changed. A map of areas under evacuation orders can be found on Linn County’s website.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Lookout Fire is burning 5,537 acres and is 0% contained as of the morning of August 18. However, the fire has stayed north of Forest Road 700, and the USFS said the successful efforts of firefighters is keeping it from reaching the community of McKenzie Bridge. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from burning towards the community by putting out hot spots, digging fire lines, and conducting controlled burns in certain areas.