Level 1 Evacuation ordered for areas near Lookout Fire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 evacuation notice for the areas of Taylor Road and North Bank Road near the community of McKenzie Bridge due to the nearby Lookout Fire.

A Level 1 evacuation notice means that those in the area are advised to be aware of the local danger, and be sure to monitor local media outlets and telephone devices for further information. The LCSO recommends signing up for emergency alerts at their website. In addition, those under a Level 1 evacuation notice are advised to move people with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock.

The Lookout Fire was first reported on August 5 after a series of lightning strikes near the McKenzie River. Since then, it has grown to about 40 acres in size and is burning in the area of the Goose Creek Road just a few miles northeast of the community of McKenzie Bridge.