Level 2( Be Set) evacuation notice ordered for areas of Grizzly Fire southeast of Dorena

DORENA, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials said that a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notice has been issued for areas near the Grizzly Fire currently burning about 20 miles southeast of Dorena.
Under a Level 2 (Be Set) notice, evacuees should be ready to leave when told to do so and may not receive another notice to leave, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. Authorities said that areas currently under this notice include all private lands and mining claims in the Bohemia areas within the Cottage Grove Ranger District of the Umpqua National Forest.
Those in these areas should be making preparations and moving those with special needs as well as any mobile property, pets, and livestock out of the area, authorities said.
LCSO officials also said that the U.S. Forest Service has also implemented a forest closure for the entire Cottage Grove Ranger District.
An evacuation map is available online, and residents may also sign up online for emergency alerts here.