Level 3 evacuation notices downgraded to Level 2 for Tyee Ridge Complex

UMPQUA, Ore. – With favorable conditions including some rain at the Tyee Ridge Complex, firefighters are slowly establishing containment for the fires.
On September 1, fire officials reduced some existing evacuation notices for the areas around the fires. There are no longer any Level 3 (GO NOW) notices in the area. However, the areas that were previously under a Level 3 order, including Millwood Drive, Briarwood Road, and Lighthouse Road, are under Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation notices. Other areas that were under Level 2 notices are now under Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices. A map of evacuations is available at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.
Although evacuation notices have been reduced, danger from fire still exists in areas under Level 2 evacuation notices. Residents who choose to return to the area are advised that hazards have not been removed from properties. Returning individuals are asked to drive slowly and carefully for the sake of firefighters still using the roads, and expect reduced visibility from smoke and dust in the area.
Firefighters said the fires that make up the Tyee Ridge Complex have burnt a total of about 6,678 acres and are 8% contained. Cooler temperatures and some rainfall helped firefighting efforts, with firefighters taking the opportunity to build fire lines right at the edge of some fires.