Level 3 evacuations ordered for areas near wildfires

WESTERN OREGON – With major wildfires burning near communities in Western Oregon, officials have issued critical evacuation orders for those in the area.

The Lookout Fire is burning north of the McKenzie River on Lookout Mountain, near the community of McKenzie Bridge. Governor Tina Kotek has issued a conflagration declaration for the fire, allowing more resources to be allocated to its suppression.

Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are now in place for:

• Taylor Road

• North Bank Road

• All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane

• Mona Campground

• Lookout Campground

• The H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest Headquarters.

Level 1 (BE READY) notices are in place for:

• Areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road

• McKenzie River Drive

A Red Cross Shelter is open at Lowell High School (65 Pioneer Street), accepting people and their small domestic pets.

Anyone needing help with large animal sheltering should contact Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.

More information about evacuation notices and the progress made in fighting the fire can be found at the Lane County Sheriff's Office's and U.S. Forest Service's Facebook pages.

The Bedrock Fire is burning near Fall Creek Lake east of Lowell. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices are in place for the areas of Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road, and a Level 2 (BE SET) notice is in place for residents on the north and south of Fall Creek lake, including Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, and Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and on Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4.

Level 3 means those in the affected area must leave immediately. Those affected should not stop to gather belongings, as the danger is imminent.

Level 2 means people must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that they receive. Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify people if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.

People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.

Keep an eye on this space for updated information on evacuations.