Level 3 evacuations ordered for areas near wildfires

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FOR TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 106 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. Some areas
in Willamette Valley from Salem to Eugene could reach 105 to 110
degrees today. A tad cooler for Tuesday and Wednesday, with
highs 98 to 105 on Tuesday, and 95 to 101 on Wednesday. Expect
continued warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the
middle 60s to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores
such as Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR UNSTABLE CONDITIONS COMBINED WITH WIND AND LOW
RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 603, 604, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604
Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark
County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North to northeast 5 to 10 mph, will increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds easing
this evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent.

* INSTABILITY...High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable
air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume
dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing
fires as well as any new fire starts.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 5 PM Tuesday afternoon.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Sunday.

Protect yourself and your family when smoke levels are high:

Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If its too
hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a
cooler location. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity. Use high-
efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation
systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying
filter by following these instructions. Be aware of smoke in your
area and avoid places with the highest levels. When air quality
improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality
Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses. If
you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow
it and keep any needed medications refilled.

Cloth, dust and surgical masks dont protect from the harmful
particles in smoke. N95 or P100 respirators approved by NIOSH may
offer protection, but they must be properly selected and worn. Select
a NIOSH-approved respirator with a N, R or P alongside the number
95, 99 or 100. Learn how to put on and use a respirator. Respirators
wont work for children as they dont come in childrens sizes.
People with heart or lung conditions should consult their health care
provider before wearing a respirator.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
Level 3 evacuations ordered for areas near wildfires

Lookout Fire as of Aug. 14

WESTERN OREGON – With major wildfires burning near communities in Western Oregon, officials have issued critical evacuation orders for those in the area.

The Lookout Fire is burning north of the McKenzie River on Lookout Mountain, near the community of McKenzie Bridge. Governor Tina Kotek has issued a conflagration declaration for the fire, allowing more resources to be allocated to its suppression.

Level Three (GO NOW) evacuation orders are now in place for:

• Taylor Road

• North Bank Road

• All areas north of Highway 126 between Blue River Reservoir Road and Drury Lane

• Mona Campground

• Lookout Campground

• The H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest Headquarters.

Level 1 (BE READY) notices are in place for:

• Areas south of Highway 126 from Blue River Reservoir Road east to Foley Ridge Road

• McKenzie River Drive

A Red Cross Shelter is open at Lowell High School (65 Pioneer Street), accepting people and their small domestic pets.

Anyone needing help with large animal sheltering should contact Lane County Animal Services at 541-285-8227.

More information about evacuation notices and the progress made in fighting the fire can be found at the Lane County Sheriff's Office's and U.S. Forest Service's Facebook pages.

Lookout Fire Evac Map 8-14.PNG

Areas under a Level 3 evacuation order are highlighted in red. Areas under a Level 1 evacuation order are highlighted in green.

The Bedrock Fire is burning near Fall Creek Lake east of Lowell. Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices are in place for the areas of Peninsula Road east of Timber Creek and Big Fall Creek Road east of the intersection with Peninsula Road, and a Level 2 (BE SET) notice is in place for residents on the north and south of Fall Creek lake, including Big Fall Creek Road east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, and Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and on Winberry Creek Road east of milepost 4.

More information about evacuation notices and the progress made in fighting the fire can be found at the Lane County Sheriff's Office's and U.S. Forest Service's Facebook pages.

Bedrock Fire Evac map 8-14.PNG

Areas under a Level 3 evacuation order are highlighted in red. Areas under a Level 2 evacuation order are highlighted in yellow.

Level 3 means those in the affected area must leave immediately. Those affected should not stop to gather belongings, as the danger is imminent.

Level 2 means people must prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and this may be the only notice that they receive. Public safety personnel cannot guarantee they will be able to notify people if conditions rapidly deteriorate.

Level 1 means you should be aware of the danger that exists in your area, monitor local media outlets and telephone devices to receive further information. This is the time for preparation and precautionary movement of persons with special needs, mobile property, pets and livestock. If conditions worsen, public safety personnel will make contact again using the emergency notification system.

People are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts at LaneAlerts.org.

Keep an eye on this space for updated information on evacuations.

