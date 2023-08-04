 Skip to main content
breaking

'Level 3: Go Now' Evacuation Order given for fire in Linn County, Level 2 for Wilkins Road

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire near I-5

HARRISBURG, Ore. -- Several fire agencies are responding to a fire that is burning vegetation and sending up a huge plume of smoke near Interstate 5 east of Harrisburg.

At about 4:30 p.m. on August 4, several fire agencies including Harrisburg Fire, Coburg Fire Department, the Oregon Department of Forestry, and Eugene Springfield Fire went out to the area of Priceboro Drive for a reported fire in the nearby woods. Dozens of firefighters and engines are at the fire, and aerial support has been called in.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice for the Mount Tom area. Anyone in the area needs to 'go now'. 

A local animal rescue center near the fire has issued a call for help to evacuate several horses.

This is a developing situation. Stick with KEZI 9 News for more information as it comes to light.

