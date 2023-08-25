 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
breaking

Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order issued for Douglas County fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A forest fire west of Sutherlin has led officials to issue urgent evacuation notices for residents who may be endangered by the flames.

Residents in the 10,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Millwood Drive are to evacuate immediately, without stopping to gather additional supplies. The area is under a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice.

Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road is under a Level 2 (BE SET) notice. Anyone in the area should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Douglas County evacuation map August 25

Firefighters are working to handle the Tyee Ridge Fire Complex, a collection of lightning-caused fires in a wooded area several miles to the west of Sutherlin. More information including a map of evacuation areas can be found at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.

Tags

Recommended for you