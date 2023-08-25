Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation order issued for Douglas County fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A forest fire west of Sutherlin has led officials to issue urgent evacuation notices for residents who may be endangered by the flames.
Residents in the 10,000 block of Hubbard Creek Road to the intersection of Millwood Drive are to evacuate immediately, without stopping to gather additional supplies. The area is under a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice.
Hubbard Creek Road from the Millwood Drive intersection to Melqua Road is under a Level 2 (BE SET) notice. Anyone in the area should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
Firefighters are working to handle the Tyee Ridge Fire Complex, a collection of lightning-caused fires in a wooded area several miles to the west of Sutherlin. More information including a map of evacuation areas can be found at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office website.