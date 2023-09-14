Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders for Dorena Reservoir fire

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A wildfire north of Dorena Reservoir has led authorities to issue several urgent evacuation orders for endangered neighborhoods.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Cerro Gordo Road, Prolog Way, and Ross Lane are under Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation orders. People in the area should leave immediately without stopping to gather additional belongings, as danger is imminent. Officials cannot guarantee the safety of those who choose to ignore the evacuation order.
In addition to the Level 3 order, Level 2 (Get Set) orders are in place for Rat Creek Road and Row River Road between Cerro Gordo and Rat Creek Roads. Anyone in the area should prepare to leave at a moment’s notice, and be aware that this may be the only notice they get.
Row River Road is closed on the north side of Dorena Reservoir. A map of evacuation areas is available online.