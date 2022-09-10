Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT SATURDAY...


The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 10 AM PDT Saturday

Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions
will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Saturday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

...MODERATE TO STRONG EAST WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED TODAY...

.A strong area of low pressure along the Oregon coast will bring
moderate to strong east winds along with with critically dry
conditions to northwest Oregon and southwest Washington today.
Unstable conditions will persist into this evening.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
602, 603, 604, 660, 663, 665, AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 660 Extreme South
Washington Cascades and Foothills, Fire Weather Zone 663
Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest Mt Adams Ranger
District, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa Hills and Fire
Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph can be expected
near the west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range
ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations ordered for Kalama Fire in Cowlitz County

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered.

COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations have been ordered by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office for the Kalama Fire on Friday, burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.

The fire, which grew from 4 to 80 acres from Thursday to Friday, is not affecting the city of Kalama or residents along Kalama River Road, the U.S. Forest Service reported. But Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order are in place for the following locations:

  • North to South: From the Cowlitz County/Lewis County border south to 7550 Road
  • East to West: From the Skamania County/Cowlitz County border west 5 miles into Cowlitz County

Level 2 (Set) and Level (1) evacuation orders are also in place. See all evacuation levels here.

See an evacuation map for the Kalama Fire

Sign up for emergency notifications in Cowlitz County

Several fires are burning around the state. In Central Oregon, about 15 miles east of Oakridge, the Cedar Creek Fire has burned 51 square miles, an area larger than the city of Eugene, and prompted Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation orders for Oakridge and other areas.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has ordered Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for a "high-risk" grass fire burning off Vitae Springs Road South in South Salem. The fire is burning off the 4000 block of Vitae Springs Road South and door-to-door evacuation notices have been made, deputies said.

With hot temperatures, low humidity and strong east winds this weekend creating conditions for extreme fire danger, multiple utility companies around Oregon started public safety power shutoffs Friday morning for people living in high-risk areas. Shutoffs are scheduled through at least Saturday.

