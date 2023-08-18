Level 3, Level 2 evacuation notices issued for Lookout Fire

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – As firefighters continued to battle the Lookout Fire burning north of the community of McKenzie Bridge, new evacuation notices were issued to help keep residents safe.
Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notices have been issued for areas close to Highway 126. Those areas include:
- Taylor Rd.
- North Bank Rd.
- All areas north of Hwy. 126 between Blue River Reservoir Rd. and Drury Ln.
- Mona Campground.
- Lookout Campground
- H.J. Andrews Headquarters
- The area west of Hwy. 126 from Scott Rd. north into Linn County.
People in the areas listed are urged to leave immediately, and not stop to gather any more personal belongings. Danger is imminent, and authorities cannot guarantee the safety of those who chose to remain in the evacuated areas.
Level 2 (BE SET) evacuation notices were also issued for Highway 126 from the Highway 242 junction to Scott Road, Belknap Springs Road, and Belknap Hot Springs Road. Anyone in those areas is urged to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.
Level 1 (BE READY) evacuation notices are now in place for many areas south of Highway 126. Previous Level 3 (GO NOW) notices are still in place and have not changed. A map of areas under evacuation orders can be found on Linn County’s website.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Lookout Fire is burning 5,537 acres and is 0% contained as of the morning of August 18. However, the fire has stayed north of Forest Road 700, and the USFS said the successful efforts of firefighters is keeping it from reaching the community of McKenzie Bridge. Firefighters are working to keep the fire from burning towards the community by putting out hot spots, digging fire lines, and conducting controlled burns in certain areas.