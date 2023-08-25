Lightning activity sparks new fires in Willamette National Forest

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. – Forest Service officials said more than 1,600 lightning strikes were recorded in Oregon on Thursday evening, sparking a number of new fires on the Willamette National Forest.
Officials with the Eugene Interagency Coordination Center reported two incidents of smoke on the evening of August 24, while dispatchers reported six fire starts on the morning of August 25 and more are expected to be found throughout the day, forest officials said.
The Forest Service said the Horse Creek Fire, located across Highway 126 from the Lookout Fire, is the priority incident and is burning between two and four acres up a 60% slope. The Lookout Fire team has assumed oversight of this fire, requesting a Type 1 helicopter for aerial assistance due to high potential for rapid spread on challenging terrain, authorities said.
Fire officials said an engine, contract crew, and contract falling boss are also assigned to the Pothole Fire, which is burning near Pothole Creek on the edge of the Three Sisters Wilderness. Crews and engines have also responded to fires reported on the Middle Fork Ranger District and McKenzie River District with aerial flights surveying their progress, the Forest Service said.
Forest officials said 1,633 lightning strikes were recorded on Thursday night, many of which were on the Willamette National Forest.