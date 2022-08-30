 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...


* WHAT...High temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high
heat risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Likely human-caused brush fire extinguished in Thurston Hills Natural Area

  • Updated
  • 0
Thurston Hills August 2022 fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a brush fire was extinguished in the Thurston Hills, fire officials suspect it was caused by an unattended campfire and are calling on residents to be vigilant about fire danger.

Fire officials say the brush fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on August 28. They say the fire was in the Thurston Hills Natural Area near Camas Crest Trail, and the smoke plume was visible from most of Springfield on Sunday morning. Officials say the Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue were able to put out the fire within a few hours.

Officials strongly suspect the source of the brush fire was an unattended campfire. They say wildfire risk is high, and the location of the fire threatened several nearby households in the area. Officials remind the public that smoking, campfires and fireworks are strictly prohibited at all Springfield parks and natural areas.

Thurston Hills August 2022 suspected campfire

The Willamalane Park and Recreation District has a dedicated hotline for non-emergency fire concerns. While you should call 911 if there is an emergency or active fire, Willamalane’s non-emergency park safety line is 541-736-4104.

Tags

Recommended for you