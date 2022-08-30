Likely human-caused brush fire extinguished in Thurston Hills Natural Area

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- After a brush fire was extinguished in the Thurston Hills, fire officials suspect it was caused by an unattended campfire and are calling on residents to be vigilant about fire danger.
Fire officials say the brush fire was reported at about 6:30 a.m. on August 28. They say the fire was in the Thurston Hills Natural Area near Camas Crest Trail, and the smoke plume was visible from most of Springfield on Sunday morning. Officials say the Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue were able to put out the fire within a few hours.
Officials strongly suspect the source of the brush fire was an unattended campfire. They say wildfire risk is high, and the location of the fire threatened several nearby households in the area. Officials remind the public that smoking, campfires and fireworks are strictly prohibited at all Springfield parks and natural areas.
The Willamalane Park and Recreation District has a dedicated hotline for non-emergency fire concerns. While you should call 911 if there is an emergency or active fire, Willamalane’s non-emergency park safety line is 541-736-4104.