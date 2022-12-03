Line for Portland 'Shroom House' extends around the block after news breaks of illegal psilocybin sales

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 ft at 8 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 10 ft at 11 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&