Linn-Benton Community College Day of Giving raises $21,000 for emergency fund

ALBANY, Ore. – An annual Day of Giving fundraiser raised more than $21,000 over 24 hours on May 10 for the Linn-Benton Community College Foundation’s emergency fund, college officials said.
LBCC officials said that the foundation’s LBCC Gives Hope event raised money for an emergency fund established to help LBCC students with expenses beyond their tuition.
“Raising money for the Emergency Fund is really important,” said Jo Ann McQueary, secretary of the LBCC Foundation . “You can get a scholarship. You can get loans. But you can’t always get a set of tires. This money removes some of those barriers for many LBCC students.”
Donations came in from more than 60 community members inside and outside of the college, LBCC officials said. LBCC Foundation’s board saw nearly 100 percent participation through donations and by volunteering during the event, the college said.
The event raised a total of $21,833 through 66 donors, according to LBCC’s website.
Donations are still being accepted and can be made online.