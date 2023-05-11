 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night,
especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Linn-Benton Community College Day of Giving raises $21,000 for emergency fund

Linn Benton Community College LBCC

ALBANY, Ore. – An annual Day of Giving fundraiser raised more than $21,000 over 24 hours on May 10 for the Linn-Benton Community College Foundation’s emergency fund, college officials said.

LBCC officials said that the foundation’s LBCC Gives Hope event raised money for an emergency fund established to help LBCC students with expenses beyond their tuition.

“Raising money for the Emergency Fund is really important,” said Jo Ann McQueary, secretary of the LBCC Foundation . “You can get a scholarship. You can get loans. But you can’t always get a set of tires. This money removes some of those barriers for many LBCC students.”

Donations came in from more than 60 community members inside and outside of the college, LBCC officials said. LBCC Foundation’s board saw nearly 100 percent participation through donations and by volunteering during the event, the college said.

The event raised a total of $21,833 through 66 donors, according to LBCC’s website.

Donations are still being accepted and can be made online.

