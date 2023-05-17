Linn-Benton Community College to host Dyno Days event on May 19 and 20

ALBANY, Ore. – Hunters of horsepower, take note. Linn-Benton Community College will host an event showcasing the college’s advanced transportation technology center this weekend, the college said.
LBCC officials said the college has brought back its Dyno Days event, set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 19 and 20 at the LBCC Advanced Transportation Technology Center in Lebanon.
‘Dyno’ is an abbreviation for dynamometer, which is a device that measure force, torque, or power, LBCC officials said. LBCC said the event will feature local car clubs and owner using the dyno room to test their vehicles’ horsepower and torque output.
“Dyno Days offers a great opportunity for the community to see our amazing facilities in action,” said Michael LeBlanc, Automotive Technology Department Chair. “But hopefully people will also walk away seeing where a degree from LBCC can take them.”
Prospective LBCC students can also enjoy tours of the automotive technology, heavy equipment and diesel technology facilities, see students performing diagnostics and repair demonstrations and meet with industry partners, the college said.
Additional opportunities include the chance to apply for admission to attend LBCC in the fall and to learn about the LBCC’s Industry Student Scholarship Program, the college said.
More information about LBCC can be found here.