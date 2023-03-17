Linn-Benton Community College to increase tuition and remove programs

ALBANY, Ore. -- The cost of higher education is going even higher at Linn-Benton Community College, on top of students having two fewer academic programs to choose from.

Criminal Justice and Computer Science will no longer be offered at LBCC at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. Current students enrolled in these programs will have the opportunity to finish their degree over the next 15 months. LBCC officials also said that there will also be a 6% increase in tuition starting in the 2023-24 school year.

LBCC students like sophomore Ryan Butler weren’t pleased to hear the news.

“It's pretty wild that we're gonna have to pay more and more without being able to get the same programs that we should be having, as we're paying substantially more every year, we keep getting more and more cut, so it's not really helpful for us,” Butler said. “I gotta work full time, and in order to get my full benefits, I have to go to school full time, so I'm working 40 hours a week, and then also taking at least 12 credits a term, so being able to, or...having it be a struggle on both sides, like personal and school life, it doesn't really help a lot with raised tuition.”

The Albany campus will also be reducing the number of full-time librarians starting in June, LBCC officials said. The college also said it will be re-designing its adult basic skills program to operate with a smaller budget.