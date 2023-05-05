Linn County budget committee approves $229 million county budget

ALBANY, Ore. – After four meetings, the Linn County Budget Committee has approved a proposed budget of more than $229 million for the county’s operations in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The proposed budget would allocate $229,270,552 to Linn County government operations. A little over $52 million is proposed for the county’s general fund, while the law enforcement levy would get more than $44 million, the road fund would see over $31 million, and the county school fund would get about $1.9 million. Other apportionments of the budget would go to things like general grants, county forest parks, and the fair fund.
Although the proposed budget was accepted by the budget committee, it still needs to be adopted by the board of commissioners before July 1 to become official. Linn County residents will be able to see a full breakdown of the budget once the board of commissioners approves it.